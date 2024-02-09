New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 102.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 50,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 410,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after acquiring an additional 106,200 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth about $825,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth about $6,757,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 411.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 22,210 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $7,124,591.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 213,379 shares in the company, valued at $10,645,478.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at $635,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $7,124,591.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 213,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,645,478.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,885 shares of company stock worth $14,519,506 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CMC stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.70. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $58.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.79%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

