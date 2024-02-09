New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 1,913 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 496.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 101.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 50,526 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXST stock opened at $160.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.30 and a 52 week high of $202.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.82 and its 200 day moving average is $155.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Thomas Carter sold 1,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $192,368.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,263,432.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $74,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $192,368.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,263,432.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,808. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.43.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

