New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 2,210 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,992,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,784,000 after buying an additional 602,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,672,000 after buying an additional 448,871 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,481,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,751,000 after buying an additional 118,256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,469,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,614,000 after buying an additional 66,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,317,000 after buying an additional 229,374 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.92.

Insider Transactions at Karuna Therapeutics

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total value of $4,752,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,244,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $2,023,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,675.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total value of $4,752,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,650 shares in the company, valued at $12,244,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of KRTX opened at $316.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.21. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $319.42.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

