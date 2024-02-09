New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 5,494 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 112.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SON. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $56.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.55 and its 200 day moving average is $55.58. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $63.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

