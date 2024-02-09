New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 98.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 49.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $609,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 710,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,186,799.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Acadia Healthcare news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 92,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $6,845,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,466.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $609,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 710,833 shares in the company, valued at $54,186,799.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $80.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $87.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACHC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.83.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

