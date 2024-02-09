New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 116.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $97.18 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $108.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.06.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.01%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

