New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $578,000 Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 104.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 620.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,432 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,001,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,734,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 433,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,701,000 after purchasing an additional 229,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after purchasing an additional 195,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,172.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,590.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acuity Brands Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $241.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.45. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.30 and a 52-week high of $244.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 5.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AYI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.80.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

See Also

