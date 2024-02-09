New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $587,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,293,289.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,050 shares of company stock worth $76,269,651 over the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Barclays boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.61.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $323.04 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.60 and a 12 month high of $323.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5,383.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.89.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

