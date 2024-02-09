New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $610,000 Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 69.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 90,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 29.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

Alcoa Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AA opened at $27.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.45. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $55.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.49.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

