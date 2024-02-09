New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $618,000 Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,083 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 1,031.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.79. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average is $32.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

