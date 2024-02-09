New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $737,000 Stock Holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USM. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 32.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,736 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in United States Cellular by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in United States Cellular by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,503,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,510,000 after buying an additional 245,558 shares during the last quarter. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of USM stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. United States Cellular Co. has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.02 and a beta of 0.49.

United States Cellular Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

