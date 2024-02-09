New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 37.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 95.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

FCN opened at $194.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.46 and a 1-year high of $232.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.73.

FTI Consulting Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.