New York Life Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GXO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at GXO Logistics

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GXO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

GXO stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.41. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.57 and a 1-year high of $67.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.70.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

See Also

