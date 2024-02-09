New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,982 Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,833,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,838,000 after purchasing an additional 752,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Atkore by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,418,000 after buying an additional 10,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Atkore by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,542,000 after buying an additional 20,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atkore by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,459,000 after buying an additional 11,316 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Atkore by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 776,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,030,000 after buying an additional 61,874 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $19,113,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,376.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,746 shares of company stock worth $12,672,194 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Atkore Trading Up 1.9 %

Atkore stock opened at $148.66 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.14 and a 52 week high of $165.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.23.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. Atkore had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

