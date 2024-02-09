New York Life Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 111.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,059 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ChampionX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,791,000 after purchasing an additional 126,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ChampionX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,520,000 after purchasing an additional 132,397 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in ChampionX by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,184,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,046,000 after purchasing an additional 988,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ChampionX by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,422,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,357,000 after purchasing an additional 426,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in ChampionX by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,950,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,664,000 after purchasing an additional 361,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.45. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $943.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

