New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at $438,949,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:APO opened at $107.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.16 and a 1-year high of $108.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.63.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

