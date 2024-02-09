New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 2,943 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 12.5% in the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 8.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 39,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $22.05 on Friday. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.87.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

