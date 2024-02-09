New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 11,105 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $9,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.97. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

