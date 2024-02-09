New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,517 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $9,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.61.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $66.42 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.01.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

