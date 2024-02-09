New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,613 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $9,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 35.1% in the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 858,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,418,000 after purchasing an additional 222,970 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth about $510,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,395,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 58,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMH opened at $35.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.35. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

