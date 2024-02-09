New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,908 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Carnival Co. & worth $9,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after buying an additional 17,815,226 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 226,253.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,748,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,135,000 after purchasing an additional 35,732,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,069,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,684,000 after purchasing an additional 565,439 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,279,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,797,000 after buying an additional 736,456 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $580,041.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,390.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

CCL stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.66 and a beta of 2.57. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

