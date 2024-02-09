New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.74 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,643 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of International Paper worth $8,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in International Paper by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in International Paper by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

International Paper Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:IP opened at $34.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average is $35.13. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 225.61%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.