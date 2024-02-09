New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.91 Million Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,563 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Liberty Broadband worth $8,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 33.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $59.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.83 and its 200-day moving average is $84.67. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $95.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LBRDK. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.20.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Stories

