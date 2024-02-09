New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 451,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,778 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.30% of Cousins Properties worth $9,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 160.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4,392.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CUZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Cousins Properties Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE:CUZ opened at $22.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $27.08.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.47 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.95%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

