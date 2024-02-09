New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,729 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Annaly Capital Management worth $9,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 886.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 52.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NLY. Jonestrading lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE NLY opened at $18.80 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $23.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.02%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.