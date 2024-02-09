New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 139,035 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,035 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Envista worth $8,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Envista by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Envista by 35.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Envista during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Envista by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Envista

In related news, SVP Eric Conley acquired 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $50,014.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 47,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,436.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVST has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair cut Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Envista in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Envista Price Performance

NVST opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $41.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.66.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.37 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

