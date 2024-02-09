New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 26,310 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,310 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $8,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 670,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,003,000 after buying an additional 39,796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,433,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,114,000 after buying an additional 1,059,123 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 62.9% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,359,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,013,000 after acquiring an additional 525,010 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REXR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $53.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.41. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $65.07.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.71%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

