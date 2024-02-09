New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 382,847 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,847 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.34% of Nomad Foods worth $9,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the third quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 745.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average is $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Nomad Foods Limited has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $19.76.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $830.98 million for the quarter. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 6.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOMD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

View Our Latest Report on NOMD

Nomad Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.