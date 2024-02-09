New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,454 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Hasbro worth $8,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 17.5% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Hasbro by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter worth $219,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 8.9% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 444,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,386,000 after purchasing an additional 36,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $50.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.60. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.83%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

