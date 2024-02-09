New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,808 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Healthpeak Properties worth $9,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,864,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEAK. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.05.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $17.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

