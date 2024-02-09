New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,871 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Boston Properties worth $8,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 39.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 170.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Price Performance

Boston Properties stock opened at $65.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.40. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 323.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BXP. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

View Our Latest Report on BXP

About Boston Properties

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.