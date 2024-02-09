NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 2,500 Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 18.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000.

RMI stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $18.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.0965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

