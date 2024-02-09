NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,214 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,032,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,010,254,000 after acquiring an additional 837,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,360,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $625,307,000 after acquiring an additional 819,501 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,519,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $217,197,000 after acquiring an additional 115,701 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 24.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,410,163 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $158,950,000 after acquiring an additional 470,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 475 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $38,280.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,605.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 475 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $38,280.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,605.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,701. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 1.1 %

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:STX opened at $87.68 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $92.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

View Our Latest Report on Seagate Technology

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.