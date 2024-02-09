NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Splunk by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Trading Up 0.5 %

Splunk stock opened at $154.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 367.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.35. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.19 and a 52 week high of $154.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPLK. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Splunk

About Splunk

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.