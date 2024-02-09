NewEdge Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Bunge Global by 4.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the third quarter worth about $874,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bunge Global by 3.3% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bunge Global by 30.0% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 40,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the third quarter worth about $823,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Global Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE BG opened at $86.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $116.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

About Bunge Global

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

