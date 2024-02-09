NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5,414.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 334,912 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,113,000 after purchasing an additional 220,735 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,169,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,001,000 after buying an additional 190,282 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 113.9% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 281,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after buying an additional 149,856 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $44.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.32. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

