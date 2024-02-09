NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 160 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $102.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.52 and its 200-day moving average is $94.05. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $105.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.17.

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

