NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 893 Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America cut Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Rentokil Initial Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.69. Rentokil Initial plc has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $41.55.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

