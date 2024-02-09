NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 22,403 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 61.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,403 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,057,000 after buying an additional 140,797 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,147,000 after buying an additional 183,084 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV opened at $20.65 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.29.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

