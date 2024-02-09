NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 432 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Citigroup by 5.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 87,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $846,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 33.8% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,959,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.62.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $54.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.78. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $57.95. The company has a market cap of $103.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

