Newmont (NYSE:NEM) PT Lowered to $40.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.76.

NYSE:NEM opened at $33.34 on Thursday. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $33.08 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.58.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,977.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Newmont by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Newmont by 25.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Newmont by 15.1% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC raised its position in Newmont by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 69,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Newmont by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

