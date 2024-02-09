News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $25.96, with a volume of 1182848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. News had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get News alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Macquarie raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On News

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in News by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 276,730 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of News by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of News by 8.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 22.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average is $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.36 and a beta of 1.33.

News Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.