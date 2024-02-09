NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Price Target Raised to C$13.75 at Cormark

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Cormark from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

NXE stock opened at C$10.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 13.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75. NexGen Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.75 and a twelve month high of C$11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.34.

In other news, Director Bradley John Wall sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$5,099,500.00. In related news, Director Leigh Robert Curyer sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.92, for a total value of C$2,676,420.00. Also, Director Bradley John Wall sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$5,099,500.00. Company insiders own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

