NiSource (NYSE:NI) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Get NiSource alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NiSource

NiSource Stock Performance

NiSource Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. NiSource has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $28.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NI. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 16.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 66.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 58,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NiSource by 29.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,093,000 after purchasing an additional 447,102 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter worth about $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

(Get Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.