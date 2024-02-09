Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Raised to $286.00 at Citigroup

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $253.00 to $286.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $238.94.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NSC

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $254.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.98. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $255.80.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,860,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,596,505,000 after buying an additional 465,902 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,629,330 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,699,371,000 after buying an additional 264,031 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,199,696 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $949,455,000 after acquiring an additional 86,988 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,073,839 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $605,331,000 after acquiring an additional 26,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.