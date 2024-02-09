Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.86.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.86. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 10,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 14,911 shares of company stock worth $141,060 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 10.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 16.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

