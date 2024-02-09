NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.1% of Bank of Marin’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bank of Marin’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.35.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $696.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $540.48 and a 200-day moving average of $483.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $204.21 and a 52 week high of $707.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.87, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

