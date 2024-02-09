NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Boosted by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.7 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $696.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $540.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $483.35. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.21 and a fifty-two week high of $707.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

