NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CAO Matthew B. Kelpy Sells 200 Shares

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $7,486.69 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,000.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7,497.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 6.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6,967.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6,377.95.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $133.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

