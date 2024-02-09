NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CFO Daniel David Malzahn Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Daniel David Malzahn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 21st, Daniel David Malzahn sold 547 shares of NVR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,303.12, for a total value of $3,447,806.64.

On Friday, November 17th, Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,296.26, for a total value of $6,296,260.00.

NVR opened at $7,486.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.12. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5,000.90 and a 52 week high of $7,497.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6,967.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6,377.95.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $133.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in NVR during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in NVR by 133.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in NVR by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

